Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Patrick M. Krenz

Krenz, Patrick M. Passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 at the age of 40 years. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Almanza-Krenz). Loving son of Joe and Bonny (nee Steinhoff). Dear brother of Carol (Aaron) Krause, Cynthia (Willow) Woycke and Paul (Heidi) Krenz. Also survived by cousins, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4th at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7PM with a Funeral Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
