Patrick Michael NelessenGermantown - Passed away unexpectedly on Tues., Oct. 20, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of Arlene and the late Stephen. Loving brother of Derek and Kevin (Shannon Hansen). Beloved fiancé of Erin Clark and stepfather of Kyndra. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.Patrick's family meant everything to him. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed everything from bonfires, camping, and especially fishing.Private services for Patrick were held."We love you and will miss you Patty Cakes"