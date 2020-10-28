1/
Patrick Michael Nelessen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Michael Nelessen

Germantown - Passed away unexpectedly on Tues., Oct. 20, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of Arlene and the late Stephen. Loving brother of Derek and Kevin (Shannon Hansen). Beloved fiancé of Erin Clark and stepfather of Kyndra. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Patrick's family meant everything to him. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed everything from bonfires, camping, and especially fishing.

Private services for Patrick were held.

"We love you and will miss you Patty Cakes"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved