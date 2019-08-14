|
Donley, Patrick O'Neil Long time owner of Automotive Import and Metro Auto Parts and soccer coach for the Elm grove Soccer Club, passed away August 9, 2019, age 74 years. Husband and best friend of 50 years to Ellen. Dad of Christine (Jaymes) Salestrom, Margaret (Kris) Webb, Katie (Ryan) McDonough and Tim (Andrea). Best grandpa, Pappa and Pop to Tyler, Andrew, Jameson, Parker, Chase, Brayden and Easton. Also survived by many relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Sherman Cancer Center and all the wonderful people who compassionately cared for him there. Also the Ascension Home Hospice team of Lyndsay, Lisa and Heidi for their help and their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday August 16 at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Visitation Friday from 10 - 11 AM. Private burial will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . To receive this obit / directions, text 1854803 to 414 301-6422.
