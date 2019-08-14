Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Donley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick O'Neil Donley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick O'Neil Donley Notice
Donley, Patrick O'Neil Long time owner of Automotive Import and Metro Auto Parts and soccer coach for the Elm grove Soccer Club, passed away August 9, 2019, age 74 years. Husband and best friend of 50 years to Ellen. Dad of Christine (Jaymes) Salestrom, Margaret (Kris) Webb, Katie (Ryan) McDonough and Tim (Andrea). Best grandpa, Pappa and Pop to Tyler, Andrew, Jameson, Parker, Chase, Brayden and Easton. Also survived by many relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Sherman Cancer Center and all the wonderful people who compassionately cared for him there. Also the Ascension Home Hospice team of Lyndsay, Lisa and Heidi for their help and their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday August 16 at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Visitation Friday from 10 - 11 AM. Private burial will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . To receive this obit / directions, text 1854803 to 414 301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline