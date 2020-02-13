Services
St Bonifaces Catholic Church
W204N11940 Goldendale Rd
Germantown, WI 53022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Germantown, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Germantown, WI
View Map
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Patrick Olson, age 29 our beloved son, brother, family member and dear friend was struck and killed on his motorcycle on January 31, 2020. Patrick was survived by his mother Mary Kay Olson (Scott), brother Danny Olson and relatives. Patrick was predeceased by his father Randal Olson. Service will be held February 22, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Visitation from 10AM until 12:45PM with mass service at 1PM. All donations received will be contributed to CO and WI Salvation Army. His love for his family, friends, and making others smile will forever be missed.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
