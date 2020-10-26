1/1
Patrick T. Loughney
Patrick T. Loughney

80, was born to eternal life October 22, 2020. He was born February 29, 1940 the son of Gerald and Florence (nee: Maney) Loughney. Patrick owned and operated Pat's Barber Shop in Hales Corners. He frequently attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend. He enjoyed power boats, classic cars, and guns. Pat was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.

He was the loving brother of Suzanne E. Loughney, Mary C. Loughney, and John (Margaret) Loughney. Uncle to John(Tracey) Loughney, Jerry (Andrea) Loughney, and Thomas (Amy) Loughney.

The funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave, Big Bend, WI 53103 on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
