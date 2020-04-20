|
Patrick Thomas Davis Sr.
Was called to Heaven to join his loving wife Joan Davis (nee Musha) on Sunday, April 19, 2020 age 92 years. Beloved dad of Therese (Michael) Gibbs, Lynn (Roger) Kison, Claudine (David) Sweeney, Roberta (Guy) Burazin, Patrick Jr. (Sandra) Davis, Bridget (Gregory) Hoyt and William (Mary) Davis. He is further survived by 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, other family members and friends.
Private services will be held. Please see the funeral home website to see a livestream of Pat's service on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1 PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial at celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020