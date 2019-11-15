|
|
Patrick William McCarthy
McCarthy, Patrick William, 68, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Waterford, WI. Pat is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pam C. McCarthy; daughter, Melissa Thomas; son, Brandon McCarthy; brother, Jim McCarthy; sisters, Linda Horning, Debbie Czysz, and Lori Neime, and numerous nieces, cousins and family.
Pat was predeceased by his adoptive parents, William Francis and Anita Peters McCarthy. In 2013, Pat reunited with his birth mother, Mary Ann Staut, who passed away in March. His birth father, Patrick Judge, passed away in 1959.
Pat loved the Green Bay Packers, Florida Gators and the Wisconsin Badgers. His favorite pastimes were collecting vintage fresh-water fishing lures, hunting, and fishing with his brother and cousins in Finley, WI. Pat especially enjoyed traveling through Ireland and cruising through the Caribbean and Mexico with Pam.
Pat graduated from Pius XI HS in 1969 and in 1995, from the University of South Florida as a Phi Beta Kappa member. Pat retired in 2002 from the Department of Juvenile Justice in Naples, Fla., and moved home to West Allis, WI. Previously, Pat was a Correctional Officer-State of Florida, Probation Officer Juvenile Justice-State of Florida, and Security Officer, Potawatomi Casino.
His Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, November 19 at Kokopelli's in West Allis from 6-8 p.m. Please wear your favorite sports team gear.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019