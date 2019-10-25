Services
Patronella A. "Pat" Jopp

Patronella A. "Pat" Jopp Notice
Patronella A. "Pat" Jopp

(nee Zabrocki) Passed to Eternal Life October 20, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Loving mother of Michael (MaryBeth) Jopp and the late Deborah. Dear grandmother of Andrew Jopp, Angela (Paul) Manthey, Robert (Sheena) and Craig (Kaylee) and great-grandmother of Lane and Nicholas. Loving Godmother of Timothy Truscinski. She will also be remembered by her nieces and nephews of the Truscinski Family and further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at a later date. Please check the Funeral Home website for further information. Private inurnment Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Greenbush, MN.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
