Patsy A. Martin
Formerly of Brown Deer - (Née Frey) Age 89, died peacefully on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry for 61 years. Loving mother of Ron (Karen), Steve (Kim), Ann, Sharon (Tony) Nedoma and Mary (Michael) Diemer. Cherished grandmother of Robin, Michelle (Bryan) Brunette, Amanda (Mark) Mollet, Tyler, Stephanie, Samantha, Jack, A.J., Brandon, Ty and Macy and great-grandsons, Kellen and Brody. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arbin and Mary Frey and brother James (Audrey) Frey.
Along with Harry, Patsy raised five children and was the "Lunch Room Lady" at Dean School for 25 years. Patsy was a faithful member of the Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 AM at SAINT PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 200 E. Washington Street, Slinger, Very Reverend Richard J. Stoffel, Celebrant. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Resurrection Catholic Church, P.O. Box 96, Allenton, WI, 53002, or a charity of your choice
.