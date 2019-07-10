|
Delgado, Patsy J. Born to Eternal Life Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert and her cherished daughter, Dolores "Lola" Delgado. Loving mother of Judy, Rebeca, Elizabeth "BB" and Robert Delgado. "Big Mama" of Jennifer (Charles), Michael, Nicholas and Marina. Great grandma of Skylar, Nico, Quintin, Charles and Judith. Dear sister of the late Judy, the late Lawrence (Jane), the late Mitchell Elm, the late Valerie (late Elias) Vallejo, Ivan (Tess), Richard (Carol), Raymond, Jeffery, Mary, Howard and Frances (Sonny) Elm. Patsy was loved and will be remembered by other relatives, many friends and the entire Tribe! Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin from 10am-12noon. Funeral Service Celebrated 12noon. Burial will follow at Highland. To receive this obit text 1851682 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019