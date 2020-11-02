Patti FarrellMilwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at age 69. Cherished wife of Mike Farrell for 48 years. Loving mom of Tim (Mindy) Farrell, Tony Farrell, Teri (Curtis) Zastrow and Angie (Zack) Patten. Proud grandma of Will, Bryant, Henry, Bekah, River, Melissa, Orson, Austin, Belle, Sami and one on the way. Dear sister of Rev. John (Jan) Schenck, Kathy (Dave) Munz, Rick (Linda) Schenck and Heidi (Jerry) Larrabee. Also loved by many other family and friends.Funeral Services at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10-11AM. Rite of Christian Burial Mass at 11AM.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Margaret Mary.