1/1
Patti Farrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti Farrell

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at age 69. Cherished wife of Mike Farrell for 48 years. Loving mom of Tim (Mindy) Farrell, Tony Farrell, Teri (Curtis) Zastrow and Angie (Zack) Patten. Proud grandma of Will, Bryant, Henry, Bekah, River, Melissa, Orson, Austin, Belle, Sami and one on the way. Dear sister of Rev. John (Jan) Schenck, Kathy (Dave) Munz, Rick (Linda) Schenck and Heidi (Jerry) Larrabee. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Funeral Services at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10-11AM. Rite of Christian Burial Mass at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Margaret Mary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved