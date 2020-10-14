Patti Lynn BakerBurlington - (Nee Mueller) Found peace on October 10th, 2020 at the age of 70. Cherished wife of Roger for 54 years. Loving mom of Jeffrey Baker (Krystal) and Robyn (Dave) Hansen. Proud Grandma of Johnny, Joshua, Tyler, Zachary, Cole, and Logan. Survived by Father Earl Mueller, Aunts Nona Rae (Chuck) Gorzalski, Carlene Marley, Step-brother Dale Lee Baker, and other Loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by Mother Donna Mae (Bill) Baker.Heaven is blessed with another angel…A celebration of Patti's life will be held on a future date when social restrictions permit.