Gauger, Patty Patty Gauger, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 24, 2019. Born in Milwaukee to Robert and Carole Lietz, Patty graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and Cardinal Stritch, and spent much of her life taking care of others as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Patty is predeceased by her parents Robert and Carole Lietz, her husband Greg Gauger, and her son-in-law Joe Priest. She is survived by many friends and family, including her brothers and sisters Bryan and Debbie Lietz, Joann and Mike Janssen, Ginny and Jim Braun, and John and Chris Lietz, her daughter Amy Rausch, her daughter and son-in-law Angie and John Flaherty, her grandchildren Nick, Matt, Emily, and Sami, and her absolutely beloved little doxie, Rudy. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews Ronda Lietz, Darren Lietz, Debbie Janssen, Peggy Forrer, Tracy and Jim Wendt, Tim Braun, Doug and Erin Braun, Evan Lietz, Lauren and Steve George, Morgan Lietz, and her many great nieces and nephews. As Patty cannot be fully captured in one paragraph, a link to her full obituary is provided below. A memorial service will be held in her honor in Milwaukee at a date yet to be determined. To view an expanded obituary visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019