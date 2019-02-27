Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Paul A. Bialk

Paul A. Bialk Notice
Bialk, Paul A. Born to Eternal Life February 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Paula (nee Drosen) for 65 years. Dear dad of James (Judy), Jaine, Jill Fularczyk, Jackie, John (Kari), and Joel (Jodie). Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren. Dear brother of Bernard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1st, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 12:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
