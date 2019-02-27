|
|
Bialk, Paul A. Born to Eternal Life February 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Paula (nee Drosen) for 65 years. Dear dad of James (Judy), Jaine, Jill Fularczyk, Jackie, John (Kari), and Joel (Jodie). Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren. Dear brother of Bernard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1st, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 12:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019