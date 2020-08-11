Paul A. BodshaugFranklin - passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Paul is survived by his children Paul David, Sharon (Keith) Akey, Keith (Laurie) and Karen; his grandchildren Adam Akey, Sarah (Robert) Davis, Aaron Akey, Kevin (Megan) Bodshaug, Kyle (Jen) Bodshaug, David Bodshaug; his great grandchildren Annadora, Josophia, Emma, Abby, Spencer and Paxton; his siblings Jackie (Thomas) Webb and Richard (Rita) along with many more nieces and nephews and friends at Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake. Paul is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary and 6 siblings.Paul enjoyed sitting the sun, gardening, shopping at the dollar store and farmers markets, day trips with friends and spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.A service will be held for Paul in the chapel at St. Adalbert Cemetery (3801 S. 6th St, Milwaukee) on Friday, August 14 at 11 am.