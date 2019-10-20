|
|
Paul A. Ivkovich
- - Paul A. Ivkovich, Born to this life on August 13, 1958 and found New Life and Eternal Peace on April 14, 2018 Faithful. dedicated and loving son of the late Patricia K. and John A. Ivkovich. Paul had a kind and generous soul. He had a vivid imagination, wit, and sense of humor which enhanced his gift for being a boisterous storyteller. Paul was cherished by his mother Patricia, a beautiful, sweet, tender hearted and fun loving Irish lass.
Paul was deeply loved by his father, John, who was a conservative thinker and a veteran of the USAF. Like his father, Paul had a strong work ethic. Paul's parents were married just months short of their 60th wedding anniversary. Loved and missed... Rest in Peace, Aunt Pat, Uncle John and Cousin, Paul. Together again!
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia, John and Paul will be offered at St. Luke Catholic Church 18000 W. Greenfield Ave. on October 25, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at 10:00. A farewell gathering and burial of ashes will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 14875 Greenfield Ave. 12:30 p.m. with military rites. Anyone wishing to speak or say a prayer at the cemetery is most welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019