Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Paul A. Kucharski

Paul A. Kucharski Notice
Paul A. Kucharski

Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life December 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving father of Brian (Brigette), and Mike (Carol) Kucharski. Brother of Norb (Judy) and Steve (Laura) Kucharski. Proud grandpa of Jacob and Rachel Kucharski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St.) on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4 PM until the time of Memorial Services at 7 PM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
