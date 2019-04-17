|
Malone, Paul A Age 58 yrs April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Michele Malone for 31 yrs. Loving Father of Barbara "Babs", Mechelle "Joy", Nicole and Paula (Marques). Wonderful grandfather to 10 grandchildren. Further survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11 am at True Heart Missionary Baptist Church, 4300 W. Villard Ave. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the Church until the time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019