Paul A. Mauchpassed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Devoted husband and caregiver of Sue (nee Sielaff). Loving father of Alec and Tyler. Brother of Gary (Cindy) and Debbie (Michael) Kolasinski. Paul is further survived by Moe-the dog, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.He shared his zest for life with his family, his friends, and anyone who just happened to need a smile. The strength he showed caring for his wife and sons will forever go unmatched.A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 3:00PM-5:00PM.