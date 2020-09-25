1/1
Paul A. Mauch
Paul A. Mauch

passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Devoted husband and caregiver of Sue (nee Sielaff). Loving father of Alec and Tyler. Brother of Gary (Cindy) and Debbie (Michael) Kolasinski. Paul is further survived by Moe-the dog, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

He shared his zest for life with his family, his friends, and anyone who just happened to need a smile. The strength he showed caring for his wife and sons will forever go unmatched.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 3:00PM-5:00PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
