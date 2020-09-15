1/1
Paul A. Reinelt
Paul A. Reinelt

Found peace on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving husband to Sharon. Dear father to David (Sarah) and Joey. Beloved papa to Aubrey, David and Andrew. Brother to Adele and the late Rita. Brother-in-law to Debbie (Roger), Sue (Don). Further survived by family friend Jo Ann. Paul was a social worker for Milwaukee County for 36 years. He loved gardening, antiquing and enjoyed artwork. He also loved animals and taking his son Joey for bike rides.

Memorial visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24 from 4 to 6 PM. Mass at Old St. Mary Parish (844 N Broadway, Milwaukee) on Friday, September 25 at 10 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary Parish
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Memories & Condolences
