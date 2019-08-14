Services
Paul A. Stenzel

Stenzel, Paul A. August 11, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary and their dog Shadow. Dear brother of Jack (Marylyn) Stenzel, Julia (Randy) LeGath, Mary (Dan) Erlitz, Jim Jr. (Val) Stenzel, and Robert (Darcy) Stenzel. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents James and Dolores and his brothers Lenny and David. Paul was a very proud US Marine. Paul enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship with the WAMM Walkers at the VA. Special thanks to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center nurses and staff for their kind and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Shanda. The family will receive relatives and friends for a Celebration of Paul's Life Saturday, September 28 from 4:30-6:30 PM at MOOSE LODGE #49 (5476 S. 13th St., Milwaukee). Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
