Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Zimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Zimmer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Zimmer Sr. Notice
Paul A. Zimmer Sr.

Paul was surrounded by his loved ones when he received his final call home peacefully on February 16, 2020, age 92. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 9am to 10:15am with a Catholic Mass and burial service to immediately follow at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204N11940 Goldendale Rd. Germantown. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the St. Boniface building fund.

Please see www.schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline