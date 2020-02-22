|
|
Paul A. Zimmer Sr.
Paul was surrounded by his loved ones when he received his final call home peacefully on February 16, 2020, age 92. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 9am to 10:15am with a Catholic Mass and burial service to immediately follow at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204N11940 Goldendale Rd. Germantown. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the St. Boniface building fund.
Please see www.schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020