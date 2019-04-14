|
Guardalabene, Paul Atty. Entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and began his intergalactic journey at the age of 58 years. Paul was the most devoted and loving son any parents could ever have. He is survived by his beloved mother Myra (the late Tony) Guardalabene. Loved by his brothers John (Cindy) and Jim (Rose Magestro) Guardalabene. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews Tony (Andi), John (Becky), Danny, Jimmy, Michael, Jonathan and Sam Guardalabene for the kind, concerned and loving uncle he always was. He treasured his aunts Esther Gettman and Betty Buening. Paul also will be remembered fondly by his many dear cousins, friends and associates for his quick wit, impersonations, medical research, photographic memory and his compassion for everyone. Paulie was a voracious reader starting at a very young age and always analyzed everything thoroughly that he read or discussed. He graduated from Marquette Law School in 1985 and held officers' positions at Milwaukee Title, Old Republic Surety Company, Washington Mutual and Guaranty Bank. A private family celebration of Paul's life will be held with placement at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Paul's name may be directed to the M.A.C.C. Fund or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019