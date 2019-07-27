|
Bauer, Br. Paul, SDS Died July 21 at the age of 95. Born Leroy John Bauer on May 21, 1924, in Ingleside, IL. Joined the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) March 19, 1955. Served for 31 years as missionary and builder in Tanzania. Also ministered in Mission Warehouse in New Holstein, WI; Camp St. Charles in southern Maryland; St. Joseph's Parish in Huntsville, AL; and Ss. Peter & Paul Parish in Kiel, WI. Retired to Alexian Village in Milwaukee in 2004. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Helen (Freund) Bauer; brothers Gerald (& wife Mary Jeanne), Raymond (& wife Virginia); sister Mary (& husband Andrew) Steinsdoerfer, sister-in-law Joan Bauer. He is survived by brothers Joseph (Alice) Bauer of Oshkosh, WI, and Donald (Mary) Bauer of McHenry, IL; sister Elizabeth "Betty" Bauer of Ft. Myers, FL; numerous nephews and nieces, as well as his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian Family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the "Adopt-An-Apostle Fund" / Society of the Divine Savior / www.salvatorians.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 29, 11am at The Chapel of Alexian Village, 9301 N. 76th St. Visitation Monday at the Chapel from 10am until time of Mass. Burial Monday, 3:00pm at Salvatorian Cemetery in St. Nazianz, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2019