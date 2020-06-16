Paul Burazin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Burazin

Milwaukee - Went home to his sweet Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Laurie, who was by his side right until the very end. He is also survived by his daughter, Amanda (Benito) Perez, and his grandchildren Josiah, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Amila. Further survived by three brothers and two sisters.

Paul was baptized in 2019 and found The Lord who forever changed his life.

Paul's family will be hosting a Memorial Service at HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH, 6612 S. Howell Ave, Oak Creek on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved