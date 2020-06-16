Paul Burazin

Paul BurazinMilwaukee - Went home to his sweet Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Laurie, who was by his side right until the very end. He is also survived by his daughter, Amanda (Benito) Perez, and his grandchildren Josiah, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Amila. Further survived by three brothers and two sisters.Paul was baptized in 2019 and found The Lord who forever changed his life.Paul's family will be hosting a Memorial Service at HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH, 6612 S. Howell Ave, Oak Creek on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2 PM.