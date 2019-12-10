|
Rev. Paul (Arthur) Casper, SCJ
Franklin - Died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Residence in Franklin, WI. He was 89 years old. Paul was a member of the Priests of the Sacred Heart for 70 years and a priest for 62 years. Paul had a very strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and shared this throughout his years of ministry. He was a teacher in the Province's two minor seminaries in his early years. He then served in South Dakota as a parish pries for 20 years. He was associate pastor at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (now St. Martin of Tours) in Franklin for two years. He spent 15 years in northern Mississippi before retiring in 2002 to residence at Villa Maria/Sacred Heart Community in Franklin. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille McHale and Arthur Casper, and his siblings, Mary Bazille, Carol Casper and Kenneth Casper. He is survived by his nephews and niece, and members of the Priests of the Sacred Heart. Wake services will be held in Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin,WI, beginning at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Franklin,WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019