LeMay, Paul D. of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved life-partner of Patricia Cheeseman for 36 years. Survived by step-children, Janet and Wayne (Lisa); grandchildren, Corey, Ava-Marie and Brandon; sister, Sonja LeMay; and brother, Anthony (Faith) LeMay. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Paul enjoyed many hobbies which included woodworking, stain-glass, going to concerts, traveling, an occasional trip to a casino and watching SpongeBob. And to all his Great friends "SEEE-Ya"!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019