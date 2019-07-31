Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Paul D. LeMay

Paul D. LeMay Notice
LeMay, Paul D. of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved life-partner of Patricia Cheeseman for 36 years. Survived by step-children, Janet and Wayne (Lisa); grandchildren, Corey, Ava-Marie and Brandon; sister, Sonja LeMay; and brother, Anthony (Faith) LeMay. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Paul enjoyed many hobbies which included woodworking, stain-glass, going to concerts, traveling, an occasional trip to a casino and watching SpongeBob. And to all his Great friends "SEEE-Ya"!

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
