1/
Paul D. Rapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Rapp

Milwaukee - Passed away after along illness on November 13, 2020 at the age of 55. Dear father of Kayla and Kelsee. Beloved son of Isabelle and the late Don Rapp. Cherished brother of Kevin (Carol) and Robert (Linda) Rapp and Lynn (Kenneth) Brown. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven and Randy Rapp. He was a proud Army Veteran. Per Paul's wishes a private gathering was held.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved