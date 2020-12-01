Paul D. RappMilwaukee - Passed away after along illness on November 13, 2020 at the age of 55. Dear father of Kayla and Kelsee. Beloved son of Isabelle and the late Don Rapp. Cherished brother of Kevin (Carol) and Robert (Linda) Rapp and Lynn (Kenneth) Brown. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven and Randy Rapp. He was a proud Army Veteran. Per Paul's wishes a private gathering was held.