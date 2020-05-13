Paul D. "Pauly" Werner
Paul D. Werner "Pauly"

Waukesha - Welcomed into eternal paradise on May 6, 2020, at the young age of 61. Beloved brother of Kurt (Lisa) of Texas and Lisa (Dan) of Colorado. Paul was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2004. Special thanks to Dr. Hari and the BMT staff at Froedtert Hospital for getting Paul into a 12-year remission. Paul lived life to the fullest, even when the cancer returned in 2016. He was a warrior in this battle for his life. Paul will most be remembered for his love of animals and the daily nature hikes he took with his beloved dogs, Peppy and Shiloh, and the many others who already crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Paul was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed leisurely rides on his Harley throughout the countryside and also on his Honda Silver Wing scooter. Per Paul's wishes, no services will be held. However, a nature ride honoring him is being planned for late summer.

Paul was a member of the Fox River Christian Church Wednesday night men's group which he enjoyed attending. He was very well versed in the Bible and many times stated that a "beautiful paradise" was awaiting him.

Pauly is sorely missed by his best friend and housemate, Cindy, who was at his side when he passed. He was quite the handyman, fixing anything that needed repair. He made a house a home by his creative decorating. Paul was unique and many times misunderstood, but Paul was always a kind, gentle soul. Love you my best friend.

A heartfelt and sincere thank you to Keith Simon who was always there for Paul - good times and bad - sharing many country rides throughout Wisconsin, meeting at dog parks etc. or just hanging out at his farm. Pauly couldn't have asked for a better friend.

Cali Nass recently stated, "Paul left a beautiful shining light behind him." He truly did.

Donations in Paul's name can be made to:

Lakeland Animal Shelter

Attn: Donations

P.O. Box 1000

Elkhorn, WI 53121

Paul had strong political beliefs. His final wish would definitely be: "Trump 20/20 - M.A.G.A."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences. We always enjoyed your smile and fun sense of humor. You will be missed. #MAGA 2020.
Cindy Inzeo
Friend
