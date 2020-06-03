Paul Domowicz
Germantown - age 74 found peace May 29, 2020. Son of the late Eunice R. (nee Lesniewski) and Frank J. Domowicz; husband of the late Susan M. (nee Resch), father of Mark, Lia, Brent, and the late Kimberly; brother of James. Due to current limitations, a memorial service may be coordinated on a future date with committal in Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.