Paul E. Liebau
Menomonee Falls - Left us to rest in the loving arms of our Lord on January 24, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Lauersdorf) for 25 years. Devoted dad of Brett. Dear brother of Larry (Carolyn) Liebau and Linda (Bill) Buczek. Dear son-in-law of Carol (the late Lyndahl) Lauersdorf. Dear brother-in-law of Keith (Maryann) Lauersdorf. Proud uncle of Dawn (Brad), Brian (Megan), and Amber (Steve). Great uncle of Keeley, John, Peyton, Wesley and Jaxon. Further survived by aunts, an uncle, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marcele Liebau.
Paul was a long-time employee at GE Healthcare.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8 from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH; N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. Burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020