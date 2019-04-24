Services
Paul E. Pomeroy

Paul E. Pomeroy Notice
Pomeroy, Paul E. Found peace and joined his wife, Joyce on April 23, 2019. Age 95 years. Loving dad of the late Gary, Gail (Jim) Schmidt, David (Catherine), and Dennis (Jan). Proud grandpa of Lori Uttech, Dawn (Dale) Kochanik, Elizabeth Pomeroy, LeAnne Pomeroy, Carrie (Hugo) Flores, Sue (Steve) Gummo, and April Pomeroy and great-grandpa of Catherine, Madeline, Olivia Uttech, Mercede and Josey Kochanik, Scarlett and Stetson Gummo, and David Flores. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Paul was a Ironworker for over 70 years and a Army Veteran of WWII. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 26 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Anthony's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
