Paul E. StiemkeAge 60, Has gone home to the Lord Fri. Nov. 27. 2020. Loving husband of 19 years to Gina. Proud father of Eric (Johanna) and Luke Fatla. Further survived by his mother Bernice, 2 sisters, 1 brother, other relatives and many loving friends. Paul was employed at Molson Coors in the power house. Visitation will be held Thurs. Dec. 3rd from 4PM until time of services at 7PM at Atonement Lutheran Church 4500 N. Sherman Blvd.