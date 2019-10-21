|
|
Paul F. Burritt
Milwaukee - Burritt, Paul F.
Found peace on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, age 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Grant) for 49 years and the late Loretta (nee Shrank). Loving dad of Paul L. Burritt and Scottie (Bob) Walden. Cherished grandpa of Kim Stoltz, Jason (Jessica) Walden, Grant (Trina) Walden, Robert Walden and Christopher Taylor. Dear great-grandpa of Amanda, Alex, Savannah, Eddie, Liam, Gabriel, Ellie and Teigen. Also survived by other family and friends.
Paul was the retired owner of Mericle Electric and member of Independence Masonic Lodge No. 80 F&AM and the Bay View Kiwanis Club. He also was a proud and decorated US Army World War II veteran serving in the European Theatre, including the invasion at Normandy at Utah Beach, the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle at Rhineland.
Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10-11 AM at Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church, 125 W. Saveland Ave. Memorial Service and Masonic Service under the auspices of Independence Lodge No. 80 F&AM at 11 AM. Military honors to follow. Private inurnment Highland Memorial Park.
If desired, memorials to Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019