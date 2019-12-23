|
|
Paul F. Klemens
Wauwatosa - Paul F. Klemens, age 97, passed away peacefully Thursday December 19, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI September 18, 1922; son of Paul A. and Anna Marie (Sperl) Klemens. Preceded in death by his wives: Annie (Fatagati); Virginia (Smith) and Gertrude (Betz Bouvia). Paul proudly served his country in the Army during WWII in the European Theater from 1943 to 1946. Paul worked for Jack Winter; Badger, Midwest and Fox Point Outerwear and Junior House/JH Collectables. Paul is survived by his five children: Laura (Terri) King, Deborah (James) Woodham, Paulette (Fred) Yerke, Saundra (Scott) Smith and Paul (Jean) Klemens. Further survived by his twelve grandchildren: Scott (Joan Konsella) King, Jessa (Stephen) Stoneburner, Jed (Gretchen) Brown, Randy (Penny) Yerke, Ronald (Leah) Loing, David (Sara) Loing, Michael Smith, James (Tracy) Smith, P.J. (Blair) Klemens, Jennifer (Juan Pintor) Smith, Alyssa Klemens and Jessica Smith. He is also survived by his 18 great-grandchildren with one more Klemens on the way and 2 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Paul's doctors and healthcare providers that helped him live a long and happy life. They would especially like to thank the staff at Village at Manor Park for the care, compassion and love they shared with Paul over the past 18 months. The family suggests memorials in Paul's name be sent to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
"Work hard and you'll get ahead" "God Bless America, Amen"
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday December 28th, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 2506 N. Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI. Reverend Paul Portland will be the celebrant. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee with military honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019