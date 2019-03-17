Services
Klister, Paul F. Found peace on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Cychosz) for 47 years. Loving father of William (Melissa), Christopher and Bryan (Kate). Further survived by many relatives and friends. There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, March 30, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. FLORIAN PARISH, 1233 S. 45th Street, West Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Florian Parish or St. Vincent de Paul appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care to Paul and his family. To receive this obit/directions text 1838844 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 27, 2019
