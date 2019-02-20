|
Reimann, Paul F. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Caryl for 53 years. Survived by his 2 sons Jeff (Rose) and Doug (Lisa), two grandchildren, sister Alice, brother-in-law Al (Jeanee), other relatives and friends. Paul was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER WEST NORTH CHAPEL, 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials the family appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1835587 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019