Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER WEST NORTH CHAPEL
12875 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER WEST NORTH CHAPEL
12875 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Reimann, Paul F. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Caryl for 53 years. Survived by his 2 sons Jeff (Rose) and Doug (Lisa), two grandchildren, sister Alice, brother-in-law Al (Jeanee), other relatives and friends. Paul was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER WEST NORTH CHAPEL, 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials the family appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1835587 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
