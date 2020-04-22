|
Paul G. Birkle
Paul G. Birkle passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, reuniting with his beloved wife, Eileen, in the next chapter of their life together. Born on April 24, 1930 to immigrants, Otto and Martha (née Lucht) Birkle, Paul grew up in Chicago. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Business Administration.
Paul was an avid global traveler, always up for the next adventure. Whether he was bungee-jumping, parasailing, windsurfing, boating or camping, he greeted every day with a smile on his face and a determination to experience life to its fullest. The family piled into their RV every December to head west for some skiing, and in the summer they camped and boated on Lake Mendota. In later years, Paul and Eileen together with the entire family enjoyed their camper located on Lake Wisconsin.
Our dad was a role model and mentor to many friends and extended family members, always wanting to give career advice. "Save your money," and "Love what you do and you'll never work a day in your life," were some of his favorite words of wisdom.
He was the very proud owner of Peter Albrecht Corporation, an international stage machinery business that few Wisconsinites have heard of but that created behind-the-scenes magic in theaters, convention centers and television studios in the U.S. and around the world. PAC's reach included Disney in Florida and the Sydney Opera House, but also several local high schools and the Liberace Theater on the VA Medical Center grounds. Originally located in the Third Ward, PAC was also known for having sewn what was at the time, the world's largest American flag.
Paul is survived by his sister, Ruth Siese; his son Jim Fitzgerald (Becky) and daughter, Linda Ricco; grandchildren Lauren (Zach) Fitzgerald Blindauer, Megan Fitzgerald, Kyle Fitzgerald, Julia Ricco and Carter Ricco and great grandchild, Elliott. He is also survived by a son, Dave Birkle.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's for creating a living environment that our Dad absolutely loved and thrived in for 2 years. The family would also like to thank the medical team at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's for their compassionate care in the past few months and the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for making his last few days as comfortable as possible.
The family will be holding a memorial for Paul at a later date. In the meantime, we are finding peace in knowing that "Mr. and Mrs. B" are back together again.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020