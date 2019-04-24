|
|
Boemer, Jr., Paul G. "Buzz" Paul G. Boemer, Jr., known to friends as "Buzz", passed away on April 18, 2019 at his home in Ft. Myers, Florida at the age of 89 years. He will be forever remembered by his wife Suzanne of 13 years, his children, Paul III (Janet), Kevin (Jenny), Tricia (John) Marden, Steven (Nicole), John, Bridget (Randy) Skaare, Karen (John) Kohl and Kurt; Suzanne's children, Sean and Chad (Barbie) Nelson; 14 grandchildren, and sisters Mary Lu Davis and Carole (Don) Riemer. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucille, brother, Richard and mother of his children, Patricia Boemer. Paul, a proud graduate of Marquette University High School and Marquette University, spent most of his professional career involved in the family business, Molded Rubber and Plastic Corporation. He had a passion for golf, sailing, wooden boats, church, volunteerism and travel. Some of his most cherished moments included spending time with family and friends at his home on Pewaukee Lake. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private interment to follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Paul G. Boemer, Jr. Scholarship fund at Marquette University High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019