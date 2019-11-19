Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ditter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul G. Ditter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul G. Ditter Notice
Paul G. Ditter

Found peace November 16, 2019 at age 59. Dear son of the late Roger and Helen Ditter. Beloved father of Nick Ditter (Caitlin Heinen) and Courtney (Zach) Buske. Brother of Mike, Teri (Joe) Thurner, Donna (Jeff) Krueger, Janine (Frank) Laffranchini, and Jodi Ditter-Toro. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 6:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM until time of service.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline