Paul G. Ditter
Found peace November 16, 2019 at age 59. Dear son of the late Roger and Helen Ditter. Beloved father of Nick Ditter (Caitlin Heinen) and Courtney (Zach) Buske. Brother of Mike, Teri (Joe) Thurner, Donna (Jeff) Krueger, Janine (Frank) Laffranchini, and Jodi Ditter-Toro. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 6:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM until time of service.
