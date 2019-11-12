|
|
Paul G. Ewart
Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Loving husband of Georgean Ewart (Nee Hoff) for 53 years. Caring brother of James, Thomas and brother-in-law Theodore (Carol) Hoff. Also survived by his church family at Elmbrook, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Paul was a longtime employee of Norberg Manufacturing, and was a proud United States Marine Corp. veteran.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 10 AM-11 AM at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield WI, 53045), with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182) Friday, on November 22, 2019, at 11 AM where Military Honors will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee WI, 53208).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019