Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul G. Ewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul G. Ewart Notice
Paul G. Ewart

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Loving husband of Georgean Ewart (Nee Hoff) for 53 years. Caring brother of James, Thomas and brother-in-law Theodore (Carol) Hoff. Also survived by his church family at Elmbrook, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Paul was a longtime employee of Norberg Manufacturing, and was a proud United States Marine Corp. veteran.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 10 AM-11 AM at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield WI, 53045), with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182) Friday, on November 22, 2019, at 11 AM where Military Honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee WI, 53208).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline