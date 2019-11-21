Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Paul G. Stein
Paul G. Stein, MD

Muskego - Age 91. Born to eternal life November 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife Ann. Beloved father of Walter Stein, Mary Stein, and the late Sue Stein. Proud grandpa of Mary Ann Cook. Great-grandpa of Josh and Jayla Diaz. Dear brother of Letty (Tom) Huntoon. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Paul grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. He was in the military band playing drums while stationed in Germany during World War II. He went on to study at St. Louis University, Notre Dame for Medical School, and Georgetown University for Psychiatry. He practiced psychiatry at the VA, Waukesha Memorial, Mt. Sinai, and with Psychiatric Associates in Wisconsin for 40+ years. He lived his final years at Tudor Oaks Senior Center with the support of friends and family.

He was loved and will be missed by many. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24th from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Memorial Service 2:30 PM. If desired, memorials to Tudor Oaks Retirement Community-Muskego appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
