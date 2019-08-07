|
Grahovac, Paul Age 86, Butler, WI resident, died August 5, 2019 at his Hayward, WI summer home following 12 days in home hospice care. Paul left this world with gratitude and a life well-lived, ready to journey to the next where loved ones await in union abounding within God's eternal love. Paul was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 20, 1933. He was raised in Milwaukee by his parents, Paul and Catherine (Klibowitz) Grahovac. Paul's down to earth parents were most influential to him and he honored them by applying their values throughout his life. Paul enjoyed a wonderful and playfully active childhood. He was passionately drawn to live music as a teenager. In high school, during the Big Band Era, he saw many of those bands and singers. Paul's studies focused on electrical trade classes while attending Boy's Tech High School in Milwaukee. In 1951 at 18, Paul enlisted in the United States Air Force and was an active member until May, 1955. He was trained in aviation mechanics. Paul proudly served in the Strategic Air Command working as an engine mechanic on B-36 Bomber Aircraft. Paul left the Service with Airman First Class status. In 1956, Paul began his career working as an industrial electrician for the A.O. Smith Corporation in Milwaukee until he retired in 1989. Paul assumed multiple leadership roles during his time with A.O. Smith, including serving as committee chairman and board chairman. Paul was actively involved in the union and the apprenticeship program. In 1978, Paul received a Milwaukee County Civic Award for his work associated with apprenticeships. Throughout Paul's adult life, he continued to appreciate live music (Big Band, Blues & Dixieland Jazz). Paul, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, enjoyed the outdoors, such as camping and fishing along with vacation cruises varying from tropical destinations to Alaska. At 43, Paul developed a passion for tennis and played until he was 80. Paul relished watching tennis and was an avid WI professional and college sports fan. Paul had a special gift to warmly engage almost anyone in a conversation and enter and sustain mutually meaningful relationships with others. Paul dearly loved his family, his friends, and his grand puppies. Paul is survived by beloved family members, including sons Paul Grahovac and Jack Grahovac, daughter Julie (Don) Maki, and grandchildren Katie Maki, Jeff Maki, Abby Tripp, and Maxx Tripp. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley (Wayne) Shearier, and daughter Perian Ruth (Grahovac) Tripp. You are invited in lieu of flowers to make donations to your local hospice care service provider. Complete funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Good Hope Cemetery Chapel 4101 S. 43rd St., from 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019