Services
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1221 Lagrange Ave
Tomah, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1221 Lagrange Ave
Tomah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Buchwald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. Buchwald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul H. Buchwald Notice
Paul H. Buchwald

Paul H. Buchwald, 85, of Camp Douglas, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He passed at the Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1221 Lagrange Ave, Tomah. Pastor David Wurdeman will officiate. He will be laid to rest at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Union Grove, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of services at the church. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Hospice Touch of Tomah. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline