Paul H. Buchwald, 85, of Camp Douglas, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He passed at the Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1221 Lagrange Ave, Tomah. Pastor David Wurdeman will officiate. He will be laid to rest at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Union Grove, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of services at the church. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Hospice Touch of Tomah. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019