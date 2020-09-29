1/
Rev. Paul H. Eggold
Rev. Paul H. Eggold

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved Husband of Suzanne (Nee Meyer). Dear father of Gregory (Susan), Bradley (Diana) and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Eggold. Loving grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 1. Brother of Frederick (Elfrieda) Eggold and Helen Paul. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at GRACE LUTHERAN in Menomonee Falls (W196N9525 Cross View Way) from noon to time of service at 2pm. Internment Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please see Funeral Home website for complete notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
