Rev. Paul H. Huth
Waupaca - Formerly of Fremont. Age 88, died June 25, 2020. Husband of Betty (nee Blanchette); father of David (Jean), Joel (Sandy), Esther (James) Buchholz, Deborah (Ronald) Bartelt and Judith Huth; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Visitation, Thursday, July 2 9-11AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega, followed by funeral service at 11AM. Burial in Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont. www.lewinfuneralhome.com for full obituary
