My condolences to Betty and the extended family of Pastor Paul Huth. As one of Bethany Home's Chaplains, I had the honor to share the love of our Lord Jesus with Paul for the last few years as he and Betty were residents of Bethany Home. As a couple, they attended the chapel services, Bible discussion groups, and were visited by our chaplains on a regular basis. He who proclaimed the Good News that Jesus is the crucified but Risen Lord now sees his Savior face to face. "Blessed are those who die in the Lord, that they may rest from their labors and their works do follow them." Chaplain John Schmidt

John Schmidt