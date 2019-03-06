|
Halter, Jr., Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Kensington Care and Rehab in Waukesha. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Bootz) Halter, their three children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher, daughter, Mary and his parents, Paul and Clara Halter. Paul was born in Philadelphia to Swiss immigrants who moved to the Milwaukee area shortly thereafter. At Pius XIth elementary school he met the woman with whom he would celebrate his 70th wedding anniversary last October. Paul enlisted in the Marines in 1943 and was a radio-gunner in VMB-413, the first squadron of PBJs deployed to the South Pacific. Upon returning home he graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, married Betty, and joined General Electric where he enjoyed a 30+ year career in technical service and product marketing. Paul and Betty shared a home in Brookfield for over 50 years while raising the children they loved. As an engineer of Swiss ancestry Paul was naturally very analytical yet his talents were numerous and varied. Throughout his life, music would be a passion, beginning in grade school, extending to orchestra leadership in high school and inspiring the talents of the family as it grew. He had a love and appreciation for gourmet cooking which he inherited from his father and his grandfather, both trained chefs. So celebrations were always very special at the Halter house! Whenever he was cooking you knew there'd be something special for dinner ... and a pile of dishes to clean up! In addition, Paul had a gift for repairing anything and everything, enjoyed water color painting, was a talented trap-shooter, and an avid fisherman and boater. His passing leaves a great void in our lives and in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019