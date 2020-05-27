Paul Heintz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Heintz

Age 49. Survived by his mother Pam Berger and his daughter Corinne. Dear son of the late Christopher. Visitation Monday, June 1, from 6 PM until time of Service at 7 PM, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. For full obituary, please see our website.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Service
07:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved